Maziwisa, Pambuka jailed for fraud

FORMER Zanu PF Highfield West legislator, Psychology Maziwisa and television personality Oscar Pambuka were yesterday sentenced to a total of 78 months in jail each for fraud.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Maziwisa (34) and Pambuka (33) who were facing two counts of swindling the Zimbabwe Power Corporation (ZPC) of $12 650 in a botched public relations deal, will, however serve 30 months each after Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube conditionally suspended the sentences.

Former Energy minister, Samuel Undenge, who was accused of issuing the contract without due tender, has already been sentenced to four years in jail, a sentence he is appealing.

The Magistrate said the convicts had claimed public funds from ZPC without rendering any service.

“The evidence shows that there is no work done by the accused persons because there was no contract between their company Fruitful Communications and ZPC.”

Michael Reza appeared for the State.