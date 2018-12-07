Tammy pursues philanthropic route

SULTRY songbird Thamsanqa “Tammy” Moyo has taken a philanthropic route with the help of various partners that will see her work with underprivileged youths in schools across the country.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Thamsanqa “Tamy” Moyo

Through the project, the Ndibereke hitmaker will pay school fees for some of the hard-pressed pupils excelling in their academics.

The Afro-pop singer told NewsDay Life& Style yesterday that she had identified some schools that she would be working with and has already embarked on a tour of the schools to share her story with other youths, so as to inspire them to achieve their dreams.

“In the spirit of giving back to the community, I have decided to embark on a schools’ tour and on Wednesday I visited Girls High School, George Stack and Harare High.

Today (yesterday) I will be visiting Mbare High and Hatfield Girls High to share my story with other young people, having learnt a lot since venturing into the music industry,” she said.

The teenage sensation said she hoped to inspire fellow teenagers to be determined to achieve their goals.

“Through this initiative, I seek to encourage my fellow youngsters to find a balance between life and school and follow their dreams. I believe in giving back what God has blessed me with. It has been a fruitful year for Team Tammy and I thought it would be wonderful to share this joy through this schools’ tour,” she said.

The 20-year-old songbird and guitarist said 2019 would be exciting as she had several surprises lined up for her fans.

Tammy has a rich history in music, having started singing in Grade 2 at Lusitania Primary School where she was roped into the school’s senior choir before releasing her first album, Celebrate Yo Lyf at 13 while she was in Form 1.

She became the child ambassador for Childline Zimbabwe at 13 and she was already sharing the stage with international artistes like Joe Thomas and performing on the big stage alongside top local artistes like music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Stunner, Ba Shupi and Alexio Kawara.

