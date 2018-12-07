Simba Arts invites applications

LOCAL mbira and marimba music outfit, Simba Arts Ensemble, is inviting interested dancers and musicians to apply for its 2019 edition of the performing arts and arts management training programme set to run from February to November next year.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Simba Arts co-founder Simbarashe Dzowa told NewsDay Life & Style that the programme, which was initially designed for young people in Mbare, has been extended to those outside the community in a bid to promote arts.

He said the deadline for applications was January 31, 2019.

“We are inviting dancers, musicians and all physical movement practitioners from martial arts, physical theatre, circus and acrobatics aged between 21 and 30 to come and experience our intensive training programme. Unlike in the past, we also extent our call to interested youths outside Mbare,” he said.

“Participation in this programme is absolutely free, but no opportunists are welcome. We need honest and passionate artistes. To apply, send a CV, copy of passport, videos, and pictures to simbaarts@gmail.com.”

Further details are accessible on their website, www.simbaarts.org.

Dzowa said at the end, a selected few achievers would get an opportunity to visit Norway for the Bergen Afro Arts Festival.

“At the end of the course, not only will you get a worldwide recognized certification as a performing artist, but a selected few will graduate on an international stage in Bergen, Norway, where they get exposed to vast opportunities whilst showcasing their talents,” he said.

“The number of people who will tour Norway depends on funding, but we normally go with between eight and 15 people.”

The programme, which takes place at Mai Musodzi Community Hall in Mbare, focuses on Zimbabwean folk dances, mbira and marimba music, contemporary dance, research, innovative culture exchanges and development alongside an intensive physical training offered by experienced teachers from Zimbabwe or Norway.

