BBC series screens at Ster Kinekor

AN episode of the popular BBC Earth series, Dynasties, focusing on painted wolves — filmed at Mana Pools National Park — was premiered at Ster Kinekor Sam Levy in Harare on Wednesday night.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Zimbabwe became the second country to watch the episode after it was first screened in the United Kingdom.

The episode, filmed with Bushlife Safaris, was produced and directed by Nick Lyon and chronicles the life and habits of wolves in Mana Pools.

One of the organisers, Nicole Ambrose, who is also the Marketing Chefs chief executive officer, expressed her gratitude to the audience and all who contributed to the successful screening.

“This past Sunday was the very first time this episode was aired in the UK and globally, and the recognition was fantastic. Tonight, we are the very second country in the world to watch it, and the reason is that it was shot here in Mana Pools. The next screening will be December 9 in South Africa, and on January 18 it will be screened in the United States,” she said.

“I would like to extend many thanks for this fantastic turnout and, in particular, I want to thank Zimbabwe National Parks for making this come true.”

The main guide for the episode and owner of Bushlife Safaris, Nick Murray, described the four-year-long filming process as an “adventure”.

“It has been an interesting journey and adventure over the past four years working with Nick Lyon, the episode producer, Warwick Gloss, my guide Henry Bandure and, of course, Desire, in putting together this amazing Dynasties production for the Painted Wolf episode,” he said.

Murray said there were a lot of endangered wildlife species in Zimbabwe and more effort should be put in conservation.

“If there is one thing I would like you to take away from tonight it is that the conservation of our wildlife matters, and that the conservation of the wild dogs really matters. They are wonderful animals, but sadly, they are endangered, with only 6 600 animals left in the whole world, meaning fewer than 700 actively breeding females.

We have a good size population of wild dogs here in Zimbabwe, and our efforts must go towards protecting these wonderful animals,” he said.

