First Lady’s treat for Kenyemba

Farirai Machivenyika in Kanyemba

Households here received an early Christmas present yesterday when First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s charity organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation, donated an assortment of goods and foodstuffs.

The villagers received cooking oil, rice, sugar, soap, blankets, solar lanterns and bicycles, small grains seed and walking tractors.

The First Lady also awarded 10 scholarships to pupils from Chapoto Primary School up to the time they finish Advanced Level.

The First Lady, who has initiated various development projects here through Angel of Hope, said she would work to ensure the area becomes well-known across the country and the world.

“I am happy that I am here today (yesterday) because this has now become my second home and will soon request to be allocated a piece of land so that I can build my homestead here where we can discuss issues affecting us as women and our families,” she said.

“I want to tell you that what we are doing here together with my partners in Angel of Hope is to ensure that there is development in the area and to uplift people’s livelihoods.

“I want to ensure that this area, with its scenic tourist attractions, develops into a tourist destination (for people) countrywide and the world over.”

The First Lady said it was her aim to eradicate child marriages that are rampant in the area by promoting education, especially of the girl child.

She also commended the community for protecting forests and the environment by desisting from wanton cutting down of trees and starting fires.

She thanked her partners in Angel of Hope for their assistance.

“We have brought various items today that have been sourced by my partners in Angel of Hope.

“Some are here and I want to thank them for their assistance,” she said.

Angel of Hope trustee Ms Rachel Nield-Geranios described the First Lady as a compassionate person who wants to assist others.

“I think God is happy with the work that Amai is doing because we have just received rains today (yesterday) when we have brought seed and tractors.

“The First Lady has a good heart and always wants to assist different communities. As people from Kanyemba, you are lucky that she started with you.

“She is building hope for the future through education and today she has also brought Christmas goodies for you.”

The First Lady’s charity foundation has assisted the Kanyemba community through the establishment of income-generating projects like fish farming, horticulture and growing fruit trees, among others.

Meanwhile, two pupils who benefited from the scholarships expressed their gratitude to the First Lady.

“I am happy and thankful for what the First Lady has done and now I can concentrate on my studies and hope to achieve my dream of becoming a teacher,” said Charity Chingwe.

Last Mavunga, who dreams of becoming a soldier, also thanked the First Lady.

“My parents have been struggling to pay my fees, but now it’s all in the past because of what the First Lady has done. I am so grateful to her,” he said.

