Eastern Region’s crowning moment

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

THE curtain comes down on the Zifa Eastern Region Division One 2018 season in style this weekend with an end of year awards ceremony and a potentially explosive Diamonds Super Cup final.

The exciting final weekend of the region kicks off with the Diamonds Super Cup final that will see correctional services outfit Tenax battle it out against Green Fuel at Mutare Boys High grounds tomorrow (Saturday) at 3pm.

Representatives of teams affiliated to the Zifa Eastern Region Division One will converge at Wise Owl Motel in Mutare for the end of year awards ceremony on Sunday.

The event starts at 10am.

Zifa Eastern Region secretary Simba Wisdom confirmed that there will not be third and fourth place playoff for this year’s edition of the annual tournament.

“On Saturday we are going to have Manica Diamond Super cup final between pitting Tenax Football club and Green Fuel at 1400 hours. We are not going to have third and fourth position play offs.

“This year’s winners will walk away with $5 000 and the runners up will get $4 000 while the loosing finalists walking away with $2 500 apiece. On Sunday we are going to have an end of year awards ceremony and like in the previous event, the best players in the Region for the 2018 season will walk away with prizes and medals,” said Wisdom.

In defending the list of selected best 11 which appeared to be more of a balancing act that roped in players from almost every club in the league and not necessarily the best, Wisdom said the best of the season were selected by coaches from clubs affiliated to the league.

“All the Eastern Region club coaches selected three best players and those with the highest number of votes made it into the final 11 and the best trio will be announced on Sunday,” said Wisdom.

McDonald Motsi of Green Fuel, Manica Diamonds’ goal poacher Stephen Sibanda, Masvingo Pirates’ Taurai Madziishe, Nigel Mudimu of Surrey FC, Nimrod Rusike of Prime Rangers FC, Manica Diamonds shot stopper Jorum Muchambo, Barnabas Muchute of Bikita Minerals FC, Tenax forward Nyasha Chintuli, Tinashe Mavhundura of Gaza Gunners FC, Sebastian Masuku of Mwenezana FC and Clever Phiri of Renco Mine FC make up the list of 2018 Eastern Region best 11.

Like this: Like Loading...