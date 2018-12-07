Mutare City acquires refuse trucks

Sharon Chigeza Post Correspondent

MINISTER of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba on Tuesday commissioned three refuse compacters, backhoe loader, four utility vehicles and a staff bus worth about $700 000 for Mutare City Council.

The utility trucks are expected to increase the rate of refuse collection efficiency in the city by at least 30 percent.

Speaking at the commissioning of the refuse truck, Dr Gwaradzimba commended the local authority’s renewed commitment and dedication to improve service delivery in the city.

“It is not surprising to see such positive results coming from civic centre. There have been renewed commitment, refocusing and dedication to duty since the coming of the Joshua Maligwa-led administration,” she said.

Dr Gwaradzimba said the service delivery improvement would lead to the restoration of stakeholder confidence in city.

Mutare Mayor, Councillor Blessing Tandi said council had been struggling to efficiently collect refuse in all suburbs as it had last procured similar equipment more than eight years ago.

“Over the months we have been hiring private trucks which although not suitable for collecting refuse, have helped us a lot as a local authority to mange solid waste,” he said.

The additional fleet is expected to increase the rate of refuse collection efficiency by at least 30 percent as the current collection level stands at 60 percent.

Cllr Tandi said the procurement of the trucks was a fulfilment of their 100 day plan to re-align service delivery.

“I am very proud to inform you that we have already met part of our 100 day plan in line with the central Government’s initiative. Moreover, the refuse trucks have been delivered at a time when the city is in dire need of enhancing solid waste management because of the cholera outbreak that has hit the nation,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...