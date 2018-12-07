Model gets Mercedes Benz, $10 000

Liberty Dube Weekender Correspondent

MUTARE-based model-cum-lawyer Tafadzwa Jaricha, who was recently crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, was on Tuesday presented with a sleek Mercedes Benz C200 and $10 000, for clinching the title.

The pageant organisers, however, revealed that Jaricha will not represent the country at international pageant this year due to inadequate preparations, among other reasons.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, MTZ pageant national licence-holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, said they resolved that Jaricha holds the crown for a year to accord her time to adequately prepare for the international contest.

“Our queen will not represent the country this year on international level because we have considered a lot of conditions which include the time frame that is needed to do the preparations. We have little time because she has to learn a lot of things. Reports from past winners have shown that we have to adequately prepare the queen for the international stage,” she said.

This means that Jaricha (23) automatically qualifies for the 2019 Miss Tourism World finals.

Jaricha received a brand new Mercedes-Benz C200 which has already been registered in her name courtesy of Dr Mercy Mafara. Another model from Mutare Life Mathunzeni, who was the second princess, received $5 000 while the first princess Natalie Mangodo walked away with $7 000. The three contestants also received $1 000 each from prophet Walter Magaya.

“This is a great honour for me and Manicaland at large. I will have more time to prepare for next year’s Miss World pageant. I would like to thank the sponsors, friends as well as my mother for believing in me. It was not easy, but God saw me through. I will continue to work hard and inspire other budding models and make them believe that with faith and determination, nothing is impossible,” she said.

Miss Tourism Manicaland licence holder, Caroline Marufu-Buwu, who was also present at the handover ceremony nurtured, Jaricha since the journey started at provincial level.

“We are happy for Tafadzwa and the other two princesses. They worked hard to be where they are. At least she will have ample time to prepare for next year’s international pageant,” she said.

