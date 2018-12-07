Irate villagers bar Green Fuel trucks from using road

Luthando Mapepa Chipinge Correspondent

ANGRY villagers from Chimbambo village near Checheche growth point barricaded the road last Sunday baying for the blood of a Green Fuel truck driver whom they accuse of causing the accident, which left nine people dead along Tanganda-Ngundu highway.

Nine people died on spot while eight others were seriously injured when a Green Fuel haulage truck ferrying sugar cane from Middle Sabi crashed head-on with a Nissan caravan kombi along Tanganda-Ngundu road.

Emotions have been riding high since the fateful day with villagers demanding that the company’s trucks stop ferrying sugar cane from Middle Sabi to Chisumbanje ethanol plant until their demands are met.

The villagers are also demanding that the road should be resurfaced first before the haulage trucks can be allowed to operate.

Mr Claris Madhuku said riot police from Chipangai police station had to swiftly react to quell the demonstration.

“On the day of the accident trucks were blocked from passing through and Green Fuel had to withdraw them.

“The villagers were arguing that Green Fuel should plough back into the community by repairing the road as well as playing other social responsibility roles.

“The road is now a death trap to motorists who risk their lives daily when they use it.

“The heavy trucks generate clouds of dust that make it difficult for other motorists to see the road clearly.

“Although it was business as usual on Monday and Tuesday, the tension was still inherent in the air and could be felt within families with deceased relatives,” said Mr Madhuku.

Meanwhile, Chipinge district civil protection unit chairperson, Mr William Mashava revealed that the other eight people admitted in Chiredzi and Masvingo hospitals were recovering well.

“Nine people died on the spot at Chimambo Business centre near Checheche growth point.

“The accident occurred around 1pm on Sunday when a Green Fuel truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus that had 17 passengers on board,” said Mr Mashava

Five passengers, who were seriously injured, were referred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital while the other three, who sustained moderate injuries, were admitted at Chiredzi General Hospital.

