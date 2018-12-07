Mozambican robber, rapist arrested

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

DETECTIVES in Mutare are working with their counterparts in Mozambique to account for two suspected armed robbers who fled into the neighbouring country last week following the arrest of their accomplice during a violent burglary at a house in Morningside low-density suburb.

The fugitive suspects are part of a notorious syndicate that has been terrorising residents in the eastern border city’s affluent suburbs.

Armed with machetes, knives, hammers and all sorts of deadly weapons, the criminals broke into several premises at night and stole property.

At some instances, the cheeky robbers even raped victims. Domingo Luis Zuze (29) of Bairo Vumba, Manica in Mozambique was arrested last week soon after the gang broke into a premise and began looting property.

Detectives quickly responded to a distress call by the complainant, Idah Murewanhema soon after the armed robbers broke into her premises. When the cops arrived at the scene the three suspects took to their heels. Warning shots were fired and Zuze failed to jump over the fence leading to his arrest. Upon his arrest detectives searched him and found a knife, catapults and a torch in his pockets.

On December 2, Zuze made positive indications at various houses where he and his accomplices had broken into. Some of the victims were called in and positively identified him as one of the suspects who robbed them.

He was also positively identified to have raped some of the victims during the violent break-ins.

On Monday, Zuze appeared before Miss Perseverance Makala at the Mutare Magistrates Courts facing one count of rape and 24 counts of armed robbery.

He was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court since he was facing a Third Schedule offence.

Mr Mathew Chimutunga prosecuted.

Together with his accomplices only identified as Agoshtinyu Chirara and Peter who are all Mozambican nationals, Zuze allegedly broke into 24 houses in Mutare in the last three months.

They stole household property worth thousands of dollars as well as committed rape crimes.

Detectives handling the case revealed that law enforcement agents in Mozambique were assisting to bring the fugitive suspects to book and account for the crimes they committed in Zimbabwe.

“We have finished doing the necessary papers that enable us to travel to Mozambique and arrest the suspects. Our colleagues in the neighbouring country are being supportive and we hope to catch up with the criminals soon,” said a source who could not be named citing protocol.

Like this: Like Loading...