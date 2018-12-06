Economic advisory council on the cards

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Government is ready to consider ideas and suggestions from the private sector in building the Second Republic and is in the process of setting up an economic advisory council to bridge the gap between the State and the business sector, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said Government was aware of challenges faced by business and would continue implementing reforms that improve the economic environment.

The President made these remarks while opening the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Fourth Annual Business Review Conference in Harare yesterday.

Said President Mnangagwa: “We are in the process of setting up an economic advisory council. My Government remains committed to consider your ideas and suggestions in the building of the Second Republic and a Zimbabwe we all want for present and future generations.

“The responsibility is ours together. Let us work in peace, unity, love and harmony. Government is aware of the challenges that have weighed on business.”

He said Government was ready to work in harmony with the private sector for the good of all.

“We are eager to be consistent and, in doing so, we want to take the private sector on board. Whenever we change, we must agree together that this policy we have adopted is not suitable. There should not be ‘them and us’. It has to be always ‘us’ as Zimbabweans,” he said.

“We will continue to improve the economic environment by attending to the ease and cost of doing business and other reforms to ensure business thrives. The amendment of our indigenisation laws and the recently-approved Diamond Policy will undoubtedly spur the resuscitation and growth of the mining sector. Equally, various policies under the Ministries of Industry and Commerce, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Energy and Power Development, Transport and Infrastructure Development, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology as well as Foreign Affairs and International Trade, among others, should see investment growth and marked improvements in the performance of all sectors of our economy.”

President Mnangagwa said Government was receiving overwhelming support from the private sector in drafting these policies and called for strengthening of that relationship.

President Mnangagwa said the conference, held under the theme: “Enterprise Development, Corporate Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Development”, provided a platform for different stakeholders in the business sector and Government to exchange notes on socio-economic growth and the country’s industrial growth.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa receives a token of appreciation from Mr Mike Kamungeremu and Mr Golden Muoni during the ZNCC 4th annual business review conference while Minister of industry and Commerce Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu and ZNCC president Mr Tamuka Macheka (right) look on in Harare yesterday. — Picture by Innocent Makawa

“This is in tandem with the spirit of the Second Republic where Zimbabwe is open for business. This forum therefore should afford participants the opportunity to situate their organisations and business activities within the context of the attainment of Vision 2030.

“I hope that this worthwhile event will harness diverse views and perspectives from the pool of guests, presenters and delegates. It is our expectation that this forum will come up with fresh, innovative, paradigm shifting ideas and solutions. Let us galvanise each other to increase our production and productivity thereby accelerating the economic developmental course we have begun.”

President Mnangagwa said the major thrust of the Second Republic was to transform citizens from economic doldrums.

Said the President: “The recently launched Transitional Stabilisation Programme is an important instrument on which the aspirations of Vision 2030 are anchored, underpinned by values and objectives which include broad based citizen participation in national and socio-economic development programmes, political and economic engagement and re-engagement with the global community and creation of a competitive and friendly business environment.”

President Mnangagwa said the TSP aims for enhanced domestic and foreign investment and an aggressive fight against all forms of corruption.

He applauded ZNCC for embracing the ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ mantra by leading and hosting business delegations from other countries and signing MOUs for economic and technical cooperation.

The conference was attended by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, senior Government officials, ZNCC president Mr Tamuka Macheka and delegates from Nigeria among others.

