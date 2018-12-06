WATCH: Mthuli Ncube interview on CNN Dec 6, 2018 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon Digg Viber Mthuli Ncube on CNN Zimbabwe assets are the “biggest and best Buy in Africa, right now”, finance minister Prof Mthuli Ncube has said. He was speaking in an interview with US-based broadcaster CNN. Watch Interview below; [embedded content] Share this:PrintEmailWhatsAppTweetShare on TumblrPocketTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related