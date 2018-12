Nokutenda Chiyangwa and Anesu Madiye

Former Highfield National Assembly representative Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC News anchor Oscar Pambuka who were facing two counts of fraud have both been found guilty and are now awaiting judgement.

Oscar Pambuka

The pair was being accused of duping Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of over $12 000 after claiming to have done publicity work.

More details to follow . . .

