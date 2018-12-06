Mukanya in Byo litmus test

LEGENDARY Chimurenga musician Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo, who arrived in the country last night for the nationwide Peace Tour, will on Saturday face a litmus test as he performs at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo, where many shows by major artistes have flopped.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The recent high-profile show to have flopped was Oliver Mtukudzi’s gig, which only attracted less than 100 people despite that it was graced by high-riding South African-based singers, Bekezela Nkomo and Mr Prince.

Mapfumo will start the tour in Gweru on Friday, then heads for Bulawayo before proceeding to Beitbridge to perform at Pagomo Lodge, and afterwards to Mutare, Kadoma, Kariba, Victoria Falls, with the finale in Harare on New Year’s eve.

Mukanya last performed in the country in April at a packed Glamis arena in Harare, after 14 years of exile, where the politically-charged track, Chauya Chauya proved popular.

Mukanya will be supported by Bulawayo’s finest in Jeyz Marabini, who recently launched his album Ntunjambila in a sold-out event at the Bulawayo Theatre.

“I am happy and ready to share the stage with Mukanya and happy that we will have an opportunity to dish out our new music after the launch and our recent show in Filabusi. The show will feature musicians from two different genres, so expect an exceptional show,” said Marabini.

Meanwhile just a stone throw away at The Vista nightclub, dancehall chanter Killer T will be performing there alongside Mzoe 7 and DJ Fydale.

The Killer T show, which has been advertised for months now has got the city in a frenzy and is expected to attract a large crowd on the night.

Organiser of the Killer T show Terminator Makoni is optimistic that they will rule the roost.

“I understand there will be lots of activities in the city on the night, but I don’t know what will happen at other events, but all I can guarantee is Killer T will receive good numbers, and it will be the ‘go to’ show. We have everything planned for the night; we are ready to rumble,” he said.

