Zim records increase in neurological disorders

ZIMBABWE has recorded an increase in cases of neurological disorders associated with learners registering low pass rates.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Neurological disorders are diseases of the brain, spine and the nerves.

Remedial specialist and director of Educational Assessment Centre, Themba Nyoni, said the most common neurological disorders affecting children are dyslexia, dyscalculia and dysgraphia.

“Children learning difficulties such is dyslexia are prevalent to the extent that the government has availed school psychological services,” he told Southern Eye at a conference on learning difficulties held in Bulawayo yesterday.

“The government has realised that there is a need to cater for kids who live with these conditions. Even in the job market, some employers are complaining about workers who cannot do simple things like writing reports. That is an effect of the prevalence of dyslexia in our communities,” he said.

The remedial specialist, whose organisation is involved in the assessment of children with learning difficulties, said there was need for a holistic approach to tackle the problem.

“‘We need to tackle this problem in a holistic manner. We need an inter-ministerial approach to the issue,” Nyoni said.

He implored schools to invest in the various needs of children with learning difficulties.

