Boy (12) killed over grazing pastures

POLICE in Murewa have arrested a teenager who allegedly killed a 12-year-old boy in a fight over pastures.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident and said the suspect has since been released into the custody of his guardians.

The herd boy, from Tanda village, under Chief Mangwende, died after he was punched on the head by a fellow juvenile, who cannot be named for professional reasons.

“I confirm the incident in which a 12-year-old boy in Murewa died after he was allegedly punched by a fellow juvenile while they were herding cattle. The suspect was picked by police for questioning before he was released into the custody of his guardians. Police are still investigating the matter,” he said.

According to police, on December 1, at around 10am, the two were herding cattle in the village grazing area. The two herds mixed, leading to the teenager striking the deceased once in the head.

Kudakwashe collapsed and died the following day.