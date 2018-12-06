2 die in CAAZ recruitment exercise

Two prospective trainee aviation security officers, who were taking part in the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) recruitment exercise died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday after suffering health complications during a 10-kilometre road run at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The road run was part of the selection process.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe has been in the process of recruiting trainee aviation security officers. The recruitment is part of the authority’s efforts to equip its aviation security department with manpower in accordance to international Civil Aviation Organisation,” CAAZ spokesperson, Anna-Julia Hungwe said in a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy heart that we announce that during the recruitment exercise, two potential male candidates suffered some medical casualties as a result of the road run. The deceased passed on at Parirenyatwa Hospital where they had been ferried to receive medical care.”

She said the families of the two have been informed.

Sources said the two were among 12 people who collapsed during the run. About 1 200 people had responded to the CAAZ advertisement for aviation security officials.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said she did not have details of the incident.