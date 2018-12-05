Two die during CAAZ recruitment exercise

Herald Reporter

Two prospective male trainee aviation security officers who were taking part in a recruitment exercise conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority died at Parirenyatwa hospital yesterday after suffering health complications during a selection road run at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport.

CAAZ confirmed the deaths and said the families of the deceased had been informed of their deaths.

The authority said the recruitment was part of its efforts to equip its Aviation Security Department……….more to follow

