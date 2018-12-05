Rwanda suspends nearly 200 companies from doing business with gvt over breach of contracts

KIGALI. — At least 197 Rwandan companies were recently suspended from doing business with the Rwandan government over breach of contracts and falsification during the bidding process of government tenders, Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA) said on Monday.

These companies will no longer be eligible to do business with the government during the period of suspension ranging between six months to five years, Augustus Seminega, director general of the procurement agency told the state radio, Radio Rwanda.

All procuring entities will not award contracts to the suspended companies, invite bids from them or enter into any business with them during their suspension, he said. The blacklisted companies, which can challenge the decision in courts, will be posted on the portal of the agency, he added.

A report from the Office of the Auditor General of Rwanda on government expenditure during the 2016/2017 fiscal year shows that contractors had delayed or abandoned a total of 109 projects worth over US$235 million. – Xinhua

