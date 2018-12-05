Antipas pushes refresh button

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas is concerned with the 21-point gap between his side and champions FC Platinum at the end of the just-ended Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season and wants to bring better quality in a bid to try and bridge the gap nest season.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Gamecocks ended the 2017 season on position three, eight points adrift second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars and the 2015 championship winning coach is worried about the gulf between his side and the champions.

Antipas said he wants to inject new blood into his squad for the coming season to give a better fight for honours.

“I am one man who believes that we have to be in it to win it. We require quality players to come up with a good show. If you look at the platinum sides (FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum), they can get any player that they want. If you look at the gap between us and the platinum sides, it’s too massive yet we are on position three. I am not saying we have to break the bank but if we can get quality players as well then we can compete with the best,” Antipas said.

Antipas, who also won the league title with Motor Action in 2010, said he had already drawn up his wish list with some players from the just-ended season set to be shipped out.

“We need to provide quality to be competitive. We have got our targets but we are not at liberty to say their names now. We have to refresh the squad. I am not saying it is going to be a complete overhaul. The players that we have are playing well but we need to refresh the squad. I believe in winning and for me to win I need quality players,” he said.

Innocent Mucheneka, the 2018 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year finalist, their leading scorer Obriel Chirinda, George Majika, Joe Nyabinde and youngsters King Nasama, Nicholas Muchadeyi, Nicole Mutatiwa, Xolani Ncube, Adrian Banana are some of the players that Antipas may want to retain.

Chicken Inn have in their ranks some of the most experienced players in the topflight that include among others Clement Matawu , who turned down a move to FC Platinum, as well as strikers Darryl Nyandoro and Obadiah Tarumbwa.

