Mukanya promises epic shows

CHIMURENGA music legend Thomas Mapfumo’s fans have something to cheer about this festive season as they will get a taste of samples from his forthcoming album set for release during his Peace Tour.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

The new album will see fans holding on to something, even when he departs after a heavy festive season tour which will kick off in Gweru on December 7, and will see him perform in Bulawayo, Beitbridge, Masvingo, Mutare, Kadoma, Kariba and Victoria Falls.

Mukanya told NewsDay Life & Style from his base in the United States on Friday ahead of his second tour of Zimbabwe this year that he still had the stamina to stage epic nationwide shows.

“We have at least eight shows in support of peace in the country. I assure fans they will be world-class. My age is not a factor at all. Look at Micky Jagger… how old is he; or Burning Spear? But they are still doing great at their shows,” he said.

Mapfumo, who recently mesmerised his fans in April at a sold-out show in Harare following a 14-year absence from the local music scene, would wind up the hectic programme on New Year’s Eve in Harare.

He scoffed at skeptics who doubted his ability to cope with the demanding schedule.

Mapfumo, who has earned more international recognition for his music than any other Zimbabwean artiste to date, said he would also focus on mentoring local upcoming musicians.

He advised young musicians to be original in their music and to promote their culture, something he said catapulted his Chimurenga music brand to international success.

“My advice to the young musicians is that let us preserve our culture. We should represent the best of Zimbabwean culture. Here I recently won the World Music Award, in recognition of the impact that my music has made across the world at Globalfest awards ceremony in New York”.

Chimurenga music publicist Blessing Vava said Mapfumo would, this time around, rope in upcoming artistes as support acts, and these would be selected from the respective hosting towns and cities.

“We will reveal the names this week of those whom we selected from respective hosting towns and cities,” he said.

