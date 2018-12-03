Govt launches Cyber Security Awareness Week

The government has launched the National Cyber Security Awareness Week as it works on protecting individuals and the nation in the face of increasing cyber threats and crimes that come with technological advancement.

The awareness week, launched by Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Kazembe Kazemba in Harare today starts today (Monday) and runs until the 10th of December to alert people on cyber security and safety tips to protect them from potential cyber threats.

The Minister said he is one victim of a well-crafted cyber theft.

Zimbabwe is among the SADC countries that ought to follow the bloc’s model law on computer crime and cybercrime which tries to harmonise cybercrime fighting laws in Sub-Saharan Africa.

To date, millions get scammed each day by the unscrupulous witty cyber thieves.

Running under the theme: ‘Think b4 Click,’ the National Cyber Security Week will incorporate the launch of a cyber security booklet and the Zimbabwe information sharing and analysis center portal which helps in promoting online security and safety. – ZBC

