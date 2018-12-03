Grade 7 results out

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) October 2018 Grade 7 results are out and collection begins tomorrow.

The national pass rate is 52.08 percent, up from 44.73 percent last year.

ZIMSEC Board Chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje says students can start collecting results from their respective schools beginning tomorrow.

Professor Mwenje also commended students for performing remarkably well on the Agriculture paper, which was firstly introduced last year, where the pass rate rose to 66.96 percent up from 48.51 percent achieved in 2017.

Braille candidates recorded a 61.36 percent pass rate.

National languages recorded the highest subject pass rate.

Shona and Tonga pass rate is above 85 percent while Nambya and Kalanga recorded around 73 percent pass rate.

327 492 candidates sat for this year’s Grade 7 examinations with female students performing better than their male counterparts.

