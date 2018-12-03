Radio personality to nurture talent

FORMER CapitalkFM station manager Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi has set his sight on improving the local broadcasting landscape by nurturing talented radio personalities under his Radio Presenter Master Class initiative.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Speaking during the launch last week, Nyanhi said the masterclass was an experiential learning programme set to address the gap that exists in the broadcasting industry.

“Radio Presenter Master Class will comprise of a series of workshops that will equip aspiring radio presenters with the requisite skills to fit into any radio station in Zimbabwe. The intention is to unearth the best raw talent in Zimbabwe and provide practical teaching for graduate trainees,” he said.

“For the first instalment we are specifically looking at radio presentation and production. We have a lot of graduates that come out of tertiary institutions with degrees and diplomas in media studies, but when they reach the media houses they have to get full training on the practicalities of a radio station.”

Nyanhi said they would hold open auditions on January 5 where they would be looking for people who have the talent and requisite qualities for radio presentation and yet lack necessary training and grooming to compete in the broadcasting world.

“Some of the considerations will include people who are eloquent in their chosen language of communication and being multi-lingual will be an added advantage, widely read and have nose for news and current affairs with journalism or media education being an advantage,” he said.

He said they would start off with 20 candidates who would be taken through a six-month intensive training series.

Nyanhi added that the course material was prepared by South African institution, The Media Connection which has been conducting radio production and management on behalf of Wits University for five years.

“It is time we create a standard for this industry and keep raising it every year. We are behind as a nation when it comes to broadcasting services and we must catch up, but it won’t happen automatically. We must work,” he said.

He said outstanding students would get an opportunity to travel to South Africa for exposure at four Johannesburg radio stations and after graduation the top students in the class will be assimilated as interns at radio stations under AB Communications and Zimpapers.

Meanwhile, the guest of honour at the event, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said his ministry supported the Radio Presenter Master Class initiative as it will skill up and hew talent.

“The Radio Presenter Master Class marks yet another milestone for the broadcasting society in Harare and indeed for the nation of Zimbabwe. This (Radio Presenter Master Class) is in line with the ministry’s initiative to provide training in information and media skills and goes beyond providing capacity building platforms,” he said.

Mangwana said 10 more community radio stations are set to be registered as the government opens up the airwaves.

