Mammoth flop for Nyasha Dzedenga concert

THE inaugural edition of the highly-publicised Nyasha Dzedenga Gospel concert, organised by Sound Blaze Productions left the organisers counting their losses after a massive flop at Glamis Arena Spillage in Harare on Saturday.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Gospel musician and producer Forward Mazuruse jointly performing with his daughter Atidaishe on the song Muneni

Despite the concert having leading voices in the gospel genre such as Machanic Manyeruke, songstress Fungisai Zvakavapano–Mashavave, Janet Manyowa, Mathias Mhere, Minister Michael Mahendere, Kudzi Nyakudya and Sabastian Magacha, it proved to be a yawn as it failed to attract the expected numbers.

The show organisers were forced to abandon the concert with only two artistes Sabastain Magacha and producer and singer Forward Mazuruse having taken to the stage around 5pm. While the rains appeared to have done them a huge favour on the day, as the sky was clear, it was however, their poor organising that spoiled the show.

To avoid embarrassment, the concert organisers started phoning the artistes who were billed to perfom not to come to the venue advising them they had cancelled the show.

It was disappointing that Magacha and Mazuruse were made to perform at an empty venue as some of the guests who had purchased the tickets had not yet arrived while the promoter anticipated some magic that, however, failed to materialise.

Although they performed in an empty venue that probably resembled a rehearsal session, the duo delivered polished acts.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Sound Blaze Productions marketing and public relations manager Simbarashe Mahenga said they have agreed with the artistes for a new date next year.

“There were a lot of competing factors that led us to agree with the artistes not to continue, but to cancel the concert on the day. A new date will be set next year and those who had purchased advance tickets will be refunded,” he said.

Mahenga said regardless of the glitches they encountered, they remain committed to hosting the concert.

Tickets for the concert were selling at $5 for kids, $10 for adults while VIP ones were pegged at $30.

