‘We will ensure Zimbabwe becomes a better place’ – Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa at Monte Cassino Girls High

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says government under the second republic is doing its best to create an environment educationally and scientifically for the younger generation to have a better future.

President Mnangagwa said this when he paid Monte Cassino Girls High school a surprise today.

He said his government is seized with the task of building a better Zimbabwe and the youths should aspire to do better.

The President said government is working tirelessly to ensure that Zimbabwe will become a better place to stay.

“We are working to ensure that Zimbabwe becomes the Zimbabwe that we want, the Zimbabwe that we dream of, the Zimbabwe where talent is rewarded,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said it is imperative to keep the flame of hope, love, peace and unity in Zimbabwe adding that under such a stable condition can the country prosper, modernise, industrialise and satisfy the aspirations of the citizenry.

He said those among the students who aspire to be ministers, pilots, lawyers or any other position the space is there.

“No one’s ambitions will be constrained by our policies. We would want to make sure we leave Zimbabwe a better place,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa, however, commended Monte Cassino Girls High School for their performance saying they should keep the record high.

Like this: Like Loading...