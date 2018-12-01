EU provides $455k to fight cholera

THE European Union (EU) says it has contributed $455 941 towards the fight against cholera amid reports of a new outbreak that has claimed four lives and left more than 30 people hospitalised in Mt Darwin district, Mashonaland Central province.

BY STAFF REPORTER

According to a statement issued by the EU on Thursday, the donation was for water, sanitation and hygiene (wash) activities to address the cause of the epidemic in Harare.

“In cholera-affected and high-risk areas, over 250 000 people are expected to benefit from disinfection of water sources and follow-up on cholera cases with hygiene promotion and support materials, including soap,” the statement read.

The EU, along with United Nations International Children’s Fund (Unicef), is collaborating with the City of Harare and non-governmental organisation partners to respond to the outbreak.

“With the imminent onset of seasonal rains, this European Commission contribution is timely to cut cholera transmission, help reduce the risk of future cholera outbreaks and mobilise communities around prevention and response activities,” Unicef regional director for east and southern Africa, Leila Pakkala said.

Harare experienced a deadly outbreak which claimed 54 lives and left over 10 000 hospitalised between September and November, with the epicentre being Glen View and Budiriro suburbs, which have faced perennial water shortages.

