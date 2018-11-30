‘Loverat’ brags about bringing lovers home

Nqobizitha Jele and Spiwe Siamtondo

A self-confessed loverat from Luveve suburb in Bulawayo’s unbridled promiscuity was put under strict control by the court when he was sternly ordered not to invite his string of girlfriends to his matrimonial home for a bout of steamy sex sessions.

This was after his wife Spiwe Siamtondo approached the civil court complaining that her unemployed husband Nqobizitha Jele has no respect for her and their matrimonial home as he turned it into a brothel by inviting his girlfriends during her absence.

She also claimed her husband turned violent whenever she confronted him over his unbecoming habit of inviting his lovers to their home.

“I am customarily married to Nqobizitha Jele and we have three children together. He is very abusive towards me and our children. He has beaten me up on several occasions for no apparent reason.

“He is in the habit of bringing several women to our matrimonial home in my absence and whenever I confront him over that he verbally abuses me. He is always away from home and whenever he comes back he locks me together with the children either inside or outside the house,” complained Siamtondo.

She insisted that her husband’s behaviour hurts her to her bones before she pleaded with the court to bar him from verbally, physically and emotionally abusing her.

On his part, Jele didn’t deny the allegations that he was bringing his girlfriends to the matrimonial home. He actually pulled a shocker when the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya asked him why he didn’t use lodges with his girlfriends.

“It’s impossible (going to the lodges) because I am the one who is always home looking after the children. I am also not violent as she has alleged. She is the one who is violent and the other day she destroyed the property after she found me with a girlfriend,” jele said unashamedly.

Following his brazen admission to promiscuity the magistrate sternly ordered him not to ever bring his girlfriends to the matrimonial home and not to verbally, physically and emotionally abuse his wife. – B-Metro

