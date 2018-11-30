New Parly Building Ground Breaking Ceremony

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today officially break ground for the new parliament building in Mt Hampden today.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services twitter handle @InfoMinZW, the New Parliament Building is a China-aid project and a donation to the country.

The site of the new Parliament Building is located on Prayer Hill in the North West of Harare and it’s total floor area is 33000 square metres. The project includes the Parliament Office Building, Congress Hall, a square and roads.

