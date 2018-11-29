Local model crowned Miss Africa

RISING Zimbabwean model Pauline Marere carved a piece of history in her modelling career and raised the country’s flag high when she was crowned Miss Africa at the continental beauty showcase held at VW Soweto in South Africa on Saturday.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The new Miss Africa Pauline Marere flanked by first princess Tebello Maine of Lesotho (left) and second princess Lilian Ericaah of Tanzania

As part of her wining package, Marere won a brand new car, R50 000 plus a trip to Paris, a scholarship for a business course and she was named brand ambassador of Megabyte and VM Soweto of South Africa.

The beauty queen, who returned home on Tuesday night, told NewsDay Life & Style that the competition was tough, featuring top models drawn from all over the continent.

“Miss Africa pageant was very challenging as I was competing with reigning queens of respective countries, one of them being the second princess of Miss Universe Tanzania, and also the one who became my first princess, Tebello Maine she is Miss Tourism Lesotho,” she said.

“All the ladies were very good and deserving to be crowned the queen, so I just thank God for making it possible. I was very nervous, but I had to keep calm and perform as much as I could and I am happy I raised my country’s flag high.”

The 24- year-old electrical engineering student at Cape Peninsula University in Cape Town, South Africa, who is also the reigning World Miss University, saluted the brains behind the Miss Africa pageant.

Marere has participated in, and won, several pageants including Miss Cape Peninsula University Bellville campus 2017-2018 where she was crowned the queen, Queen of the Cape 2017-2018 and she emerged the queen, Face of Glitz and Glam 2017-2018 (Queen), Miss Cape Diva 2018 (Queen), Miss Glitz and Glam 2017-2018 (Queen), Miss Universities South Africa 2017-2018 (People’s Choice) and Miss Tourism Mashonaland West 2018 (Queen).

“Among other things I’ve done fashion shows as well, including the Harare Mudhuri Fashion show and the well-known Experience fashion show in Cape Town where I showcased for more than 11 designers,” she said.

This year she was awarded the Best Personality of the Year for the Zimbabwe Excellence Awards 2018 in Cape Town in honour of her community work.

