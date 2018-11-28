Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Niger and CAR leaders to meet over Boko Haram

LAGOS. – President Muhammadu Buhari has announced his intention to hold a one-day meeting with the Heads of State and Government of Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and the Central African Republic.

President Buhari, who is currently in Maiduguri for the Chief of army staff annual conference, made the revelation via social media on Wednesday.

The president said he would be using his capacity as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), to call for the meeting, intended to look into security situations of areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“In my capacity as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), I am convening a consultation of Heads of State and Government of the LCBC, for November 29, 2018, in N’Djamena, Chad”, said President Buhari in a statement.

“The objective of the one-day meeting is to review the security situation in areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, as well as adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to secure the region.

“I have invited the presidents of the LCBC member countries: Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and the Central African Republic, to attend the meeting. Also invited is the President of the Republic of Benin, which also contributes troops to the MNJTF”, the statement added. – Information Nigeria

