Zimbabwe left with less than a week of fuel supplies

HARARE – Poor planning by the Zimbabwe government has resulted in the country facing dwindling fuel supplies.

For the past two weeks there have been long, winding queues countrywide. The most affected are motorists with petrol-driven engines.

At a queue that stretched for a kilometre in Bulawayo’s central business district, Charles Moyo told TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that he had spent the greater part of his night waiting for fuel.

“I spent the whole night in this queue. It’s now morning I have to go to work so my daughter who just finished exams will come and take over. There’s hope that by midday there will be fuel because this is the only station that has been consistent since the shortages started a few months ago,” said Moyo, a builder by profession.

Moyo is a member of at least three WhatsApp groups that offer updates on the availability of fuel. Lately there have been inquiries more than updates.

“Everyone is asking the same question and no one seems to have any answer. When the situation briefly normalised last month many people exited (the WhatsApp) groups, but now out of desperation they are being added back,” he said.