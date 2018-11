Farirayi Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has officiated at the ground breaking ceremony of the Arcadia Lithium Mine in Chikwaka, Goromonzi that is expected to have an initial investment of $ 165 million.

The project is expected to see employment of over 1000 people and construction of other amenities like roads, schools and houses.

The event was attended by several senior Government officials.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...