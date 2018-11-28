Investment in innovation critical: Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has outlined Zimbabwe’s economic vision premised on massive investment towards innovation and research in key sectors such as education, mining and agriculture.

The 8th Innovation for Africa Summit a gathering of ministers and captains of industry drawn from 32 countries is being hosted at a time Zimbabwe is fast developing its research drive through innovation incubation hubs being implemented in tertiary institutions.

Officially opening the summit, President Emmerson Mnangagwa stated the importance of research and innovation as critical components to unlocking economic value, which should be implemented in sectors such as agriculture, energy and mining.

The President said the country will continue to facilitate and support innovation through enactment of laws and policies that upscale this sector and its subsequent commercialisation with revelations that the country has already set aside a budget to promote research and innovation.

With figures from a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Report of 2018 showing a yawning gap on innovation, reflected by only 38 patent applications submitted by Zimbabwe, this aspect becomes a priority to improve the country’s economic standing.

According to President Mnangagwa, this should also be the focus for the continent, where institutions of higher learning should be centers’ of excellence in scientific thinking and technological innovations.

