Zimbabwe on course to meet budget deficit targets – Ncube

Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube presents his budget statementon November 22, 2018 in Harare.

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe is on track to meet a narrower budget deficit of 5 percent of GDP in 2019 from an estimated 11.7 percent this year, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Wednesday.

Ncube also said the southern African nation achieved a budget surplus of $29 million in October, its first in as many years.

“We achieved a primary (budget) surplus in October. The budget is as good as balanced, we are walking the talk,” Ncube told reporters.

