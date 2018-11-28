Zanu PF legislator sued over $55k power debt

Mutoko South legislator Herbert Shumbamhini (Zanu PF) has been taken to the High Court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), over an unpaid electricity bill of $54 857.

BY CHARLES LAITON

According to court summons seen by NewsDay, the legislator is the owner of Devonia Farm situated along the Mutoko Road in Goromonzi district.

In its declaration, ZETDC said it had been forced to approach the court for recourse after the politician ignored previous warrants.

“The defendant (Shumbamhini) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) in the sum of $54 857,28 being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two …,” the power utility said.

“The defendant has failed, neglected and/or refused to pay the above sum/amount despite demand. By reason of the said failure, neglect and/or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently 5% per annum.”

According to court papers, Shumbamhini is yet to respond to the litigation.

