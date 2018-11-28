Parastatal reforms gather momentum

GOVERNMENT yesterday said it had registered considerable progress in the reform of over 43 public enterprises that it has earmarked for restructuring.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Addressing journalists after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said various entities were at different stages of reformation.

She said Cabinet would, however, next week deliberate on submissions on the resuscitation of the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company and the partial privatisation of Chemplex Corporation.

Mutsvangwa said Cabinet also received a report from Energy minister Joram Gumbo on the progress made towards the operationalisation of Batoka Hydroelectric Power Project and that the Chinese contractors would be on the ground to start preliminary work in January next year.

She said government also approved several priority projects from ministries for implementation under the 100-day programme, which include the accelerated national solid waste management project, strengthening small-scale miners’ capacity to comply with environmental regulations, enhancing community participation in tourism, wildlife and fisheries projects as well as accelerated reforestation.