JUST IN: Parastatal reforms gather momentum

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Government’s reform programme on 43 public enterprises has gathered momentum with Cabinet resolving to consider, for adoption, submissions on targeted entities beginning next week.

Each Cabinet meeting will consider submissions on two public enterprises starting with ZISCO and Chemplex Corporation next Tuesday.

Briefing journalists after today’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Acting Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said there is no going back on the reforms.

“Cabinet considered a progress report by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development focusing on the reforms of 43 public enterprises earmarked for restructuring, partial privatisation, departmentalisation and performance review,” he said.

“Cabinet noted with satisfaction the considerable progress already registered, with the various entities now at different stages of their reformation. Cabinet resolved to consider in greater detail, submissions on two public enterprises at each meeting with effect from next week.”

Details to follow….

