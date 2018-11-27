Mbida D bounces back

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Ruwa based Zimdancehall musician Mbida D, real name Gift Zimbita, has bounced back with a singles collection recorded under Oskid production.

He made his name in his teenage years with songs denouncing the abuse of drugs and Satanism in 2008. The 14 singles compilation dubbed ‘Baddest Empire’ has songs like ‘Kwandabva Kure’, ‘Stop Crying’, ‘Batai Batai’ ‘Black Woman’, ‘Handina Kumbokukanganwai’ and popular hit ‘Dry Mouth’ among others.

The singer who has spent 10 years in hibernation, cited lack of exposure and financial constraints among other challenges which affected him in the arts sector.

However, he has now romped in teacher cum music critic Victor Dekeya as his manager. He is working on an album set to be released in 2019.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, manager Dekeya said his artist was ready to take the stage back.

“Music remains his passion. He didn’t quit music though but during that time, the genre was fast growing and as a teenager he wanted to finish school first. “So far we have staged some major shows across Harare and have received overwhelming response from radio stations and the sector. I have taken him to grooming and deportment lessons, as you know the genre is associated with a lot of connotations and I believe he is set to change that face,” said Dekeya.

He said that Mbida D is more inspired by societal settings.

