Warrant of arrest for Mzembi

HARARE – The trial of former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi who is accused of misappropriating funds meant for the 2013 United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly failed to kick off yesterday after he was issued with an administrative warrant of arrest.

Mzembi, who is jointly charged with Tourism and Hospitality ministry consultant Aaron Dzingira Mushoriwa and the former permanent secretary Margret Sangarwe, failed to appear in court and is believed to be in South Africa where he is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

More news to follow.

