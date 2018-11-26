DeMbare meet over Chigowe

THE Dynamos leadership is expected to meet this week to review the just-ended Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, with reports suggesting coach Lloyd Chigowe will be confirmed as substantive coach, as the Harare giants prepare for the new term.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Chigowe was roped in as caretaker coach at the tail end of the season, with the mandate to save the team from relegation after the club had parted ways with Lloyd Mutasa following a spate of dreadful results that had seen the team drop into the relegation zone.

The Dynamos coach responded to the call with a decent performance that saw the team survive the dreaded chop.

However, despite managing to achieve the set target, Chigowe has endured a long wait to know his fate.

Dynamos chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa said they deliberately delayed discussing the coach’s contract issue because they didn’t want to disrupt the season.

The Glamour Boys, however, ended the campaign on a disappointing note, crashing 0-3 to already relegated Nichrut at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

“What we didn’t want was to disrupt the team. We decided to discuss issues around the coach before the end of the season. We said we would do so at the end of the campaign. Now that the season has ended, we should be meeting soon as an executive to review the season. That is when we will make a decision on the coach. I can’t really say whether we will give the job to Chigowe or not, but what is important to understand is that we appointed someone whom we had intimate knowledge about. He is someone we know very well. He has the qualifications and considerable experience and helped save the team from relegation. But I can’t make a decision on my own, we have to discuss it as an executive,” Mupfurutsa said.

The Harare banker also revealed that they expect to compete for honours next season after a largely disappointing campaign, and would assemble a stronger squad .

“Our target next season is to compete, and what I can assure you is that we will have a strong squad next season. The good thing is that the season is likely to start late, so we will have the time for preparations for the next season. We know other teams will also strengthen, but our objective is to have the strongest side that can compete,” he added.

Chigowe has presided over seven league matches and lost two against eventual champions FC Platinum in his first assignment, before the defeat to Nichrut in the final match of the season on Saturday.

