Zim netball team set for Diamond Cup

THE Zimbabwe women netball team is set to participate at this year’s Diamond Cup to be held in Polokwane, South Africa.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Four countries — Zambia, Uganda, Zimbabwe and hosts South Africa — are expected to battle it out for top honours in the tournament that runs from November 27 to December 2.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Leticia Chipandu expressed satisfaction over the team’s state of preparations and added that the team was ready for battle.

“The team is ready for the tournament and we are satisfied that they have mastered every skill needed in this tourney because we have been in camp for weeks,” she said.

“We are ranked 13 in the world, and our junior team is ranked nine, which shows that we have good teams and are going there hoping that we improve on our rankings.”

Chipandu said the tournament would be used as preparation for the World Cup, to be staged next year.

The team has 12 players that will participate at the World Cup next year.

Meanwhile, the Under-20 team is also in camp, preparing for the region 5 tournament, which is scheduled for December 6 in Botswana.