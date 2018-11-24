Veld fires to continue until onset of rainy season

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has warned that veld fires will continue until the onset of the 2018-19 rainy season, due to the abundant dry biomass, heat and

wind.

BY VANESSA GONYE

In a statement issued early this week, EMA said it would continue monitoring the fires, which destroyed 3,09% of Zimbabwe’s total land area between July and October, down from 3,29% in 2017.

“The fire season has come and gone and left a trail of destruction. According to Statutory Instrument 7 of 2007, the fire season ends on October 31 of each year, but cases of fire incidences will be recorded until the onset of the rainy season, hence the agency will continue to monitor these fires,” the statement said.

EMA said the total burnt area was 1 190 174,89 hectares, emanating from 1 595 fire incidences, a 6,2% decrease in area burnt compared to the 2017 fire season, where 1 268 534,31ha were burnt from 2 705 fire incidences.

“The worst affected provinces were Mashonaland West, with 420511,2ha burnt, followed by Matabeleland North with 212547,16ha burnt and Mashonaland Central with 153305,44ha burnt,” the statement read.

“The six worst affected districts were: Karoi (156 964,58ha), Hwange (80 566,03ha), Insiza (77065,50ha), Makonde (69647,59ha), Zvimba (61 078,79ha) and Gweru (51345,85ha).”

EMA said most of the veld fires occurred in the resettlement areas.

