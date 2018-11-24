Mbeu sings for couples in the bush

AFRO fusion singer Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora, backed by his Mhodzi Tribe, is set to serenade lovers at a couples bush braai party tomorrow at Pakanaka Resort in Goromonzi today.

The young crooner, groomed at the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi’s Pakare Paye Arts Centre, is part of a stimulating programme, tailor made for couples to celebrate life and love, courtesy of Strongbonds International, a network of couples with a shared vision of preparing and strengthening marriages.

Strongbonds International visionary and coordinator, Simba Woloza, said the main thrust of the institution was to demystify misconceptions around marriage.

“In preserving the sanctity of marriages, we invite all couples outside denominational inclinations and even non-believers to learn from each other in a fun environment,” he said.

Woloza, who is also a marriage counsellor, said a lot of activities, including canoeing, comedy, practical lessons, games and braai, have been lined up.

“We always thrive to make our events different and memorable for couples. Our assurance is that this is going to be a massive party as it comes at a time we are shutting down the year,” he said.

“Every effort has been made to make the event affordable for couples at $20 per couple (all modes of payment accepted), covering entrance fees and a full day of fun and loving.”

Woloza said there would be many braai stands, and couples are free to bring own braai packs and refreshments of their choice, adding that couples interested in this event should confirm their registration.

Mbeu’s manager, Eugene Museredza, said the Mhodzi Tribe Band was raring to thrill couples at this must attend event.

“The band is super excited about performing at this event, and we promise to deliver a masterclass show. We are happy with how our music continues to grow with each day, and we cannot wait to do what we know best at the couples bush party,” he said.

“As we are brewing a new album, titled Hatikendenge, we will surely sample one or two of our new songs at the event.”

