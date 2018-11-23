Miss World Zimbabwe campaigns for votes

MISS World Zimbabwe Hajirah Belinda Potts is appealing to her countrymen for votes for one of the five fast-challenge tasks under the social media category for the ‘beauty’ with the highest number of social media votes.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Belinda Potts

A win in the category would give the beauty queen an automatic qualification for the pageant’s top 30 ahead of the grand finale set for December 8 at the Crown of Beauty Theatre in Sanya, China.

The 21-year-old Potts is set to battle for the coveted world crown with 122 other beauties from across the globe at the grand finale of the 68th edition of Miss World.

Potts told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that she needed her countrymen’s support to chase Miss Zimbabwe 1994 Angeline Musasiwa’s record.

“The only Zimbabwean queen who ever made it into the top five at the Miss World finals was Angeline Musasiwa in 1994. Ever since, no one has pushed for top five, so I want to be that change for Zimbabwe and make that difference by breaking a record once more. So, please Zimbabwe, tell your family and friends to tell their family and friends to vote as well,” she said.

“There is a Chinese application called Mobstar. One has to download and sign in then follow me under Belinda Potts (Miss World Zimbabwe 2018), and I will follow back and click vote and like as well as comment on every picture or video I post.”

The five fast-track challenges that will get only five girls into the final top 30 are Top Model (Beauty With the Walk and Body), Head to Head challenge (Beauty with Brains/Beauty with a Purpose), Social Media (Beauty with the Highest Social Media votes), Sports Challenge (Beauty With Athletic Skills) and Beauty With a Talent.

Potts said the voting processes, which opened yesterday, will close on November 28.

Voters can visit the official Miss World Contestant Facebook page, Model Power Live, Miss World website and her official Mobstar account.

The best contestant on all platforms will advance to round two of the Head to Head Challenge. Potts has been placed in group seven alongside Korea, Bahamas, Japan, Chile and Botswana.

