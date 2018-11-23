‘Inclusivity can spur economic development’

NELSON Mandela University chancellor Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi is calling for the inclusion of women in all sectors of the economy to foster economic development.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi

Speaking at the AMH Conversations Women Leadership Series yesterday Fraser-Moleketi said advancing women’s equality will increase the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“A second point that I want to point out is that from the World Economic Forum report, it has said that $12 trillion could be added to global GDP by 2025 simply by advancing women’s equality. As we talk about inclusion, we should know that women are half of the world’s population and deserve equal access to health, education, economic participation and earn potential political decision making power,” she said.

The theme of conversation, hosted by Alpha Media Holding (AMH), publishers of the NewsDay, Independent and The Standard, in partnership with HIVOS, was How Effective are Women Leaders in their Role in the Stage of Development in Africa? Women from various business sectors attended the event.

In her key note address, Fraser-Moleketi said inclusion of women does not mean exclusion of men, but equal opportunities for everyone.

“However, it is pertinent to note that gender parity is about whether and how economically and socially we will thrive. I raise this because we can be misunderstood in many instances, that when we raise this issue we mean men are excluded. It only means that everyone gets the equal opportunity,” Fraser-Moleketi said.

