Car parts thieves nabbed

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

POLICE detectives in Mutare have arrested two suspects and are now hunting for third in connection with a spate of vehicle break-ins in which motorists lost car parts worth thousands of dollars.The arrest of Moses Mahachi (37) of House Number 4092 Chikanga 2, Mutare and Tarisai Maringehosi (27) of House Number 325 Muchena in Sakubva has helped the police solve seven outstanding cases.

Following their arrest last week, vehicle parts, which included batteries, car radios and spare wheels, have since been recovered and some victims have since identified their stolen items.

Some of the stolen property was recovered from buyers who bought the car parts at very low prices.

Mahachi and Maringehosi are facing seven counts of contravening Section 113 (a) (i) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

Circumstances to the cases are that on October 29, the accused persons who were in the company of Joel Dune who is still at large approached Tinotenda Karindi’s vehicle in Hobhouse and used an iron bar to force open the boot.

They stole a spare wheel, 12 volts battery and a wheel spanner.

Using the same modus operandi and stealing almost similar vehicle parts and gadgets, the criminals pounced at Luckmore Nyamangodo’s vehicle in Chikanga on November 18.

They also ransacked vehicles belonging to Samson Ngwashagodo in Chikanga 2, Kingston Chitakuta of Zimta Park, Brian Chidzumo, Tapiwa Kutya and Isaac Tinarwo, all from Chikanga.

The stolen vehicle parts were valued at more than $6 000.

Luck ran out for the suspects after detectives with the Vehicle Theft Squad gathered intelligence to the effect that the accused persons were the brains behind the multiple car parts theft cases.

They were subsequently arrested on November 17. During interviews and interrogations the suspects admitted to committing the crimes together with their accomplice who is still at large.

Tarisai Maringehosi

On the same day the suspects took detectives to House Number 423 OTS in Sakubva where some of the stolen property was recovered from Joram Duncan.

The other parts were recovered from Alfred Chatinehama Mapunga who resides at Number 11 Chitungo in Sakubva.

The suspects also led detectives to Nyakamete Industrial garage where they recovered some batteries from Shingi Dhaima.

Mahachi and Maringehosi also told the detectives that at times they phoned a taxi driver, Flavian Madora, to transport the stolen property to Sakubva at night.

