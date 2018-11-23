Women parliamentarians decry sexual harassment

Wimbainashe Zhakata Post Correspondent

NEW female parliamentarians have raised concern over sexual harassment, heckling and bullying by unruly male counterparts making it difficult for them to contribute meaningfully to parliamentary debates.

This was revealed at the first 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe Women Parliamentary Caucus (ZWPC) induction workshop held in Mutare recently where 50 new female parliamentarians were participating.

The women said they were now afraid to speak in Parliament because whenever they stood up to speak, they would be insulted over their body structures, age or educational backgrounds.

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Mugove Chokuda responded saying sexual harassment was an offence and women in Parliament must report it and ask the Chair of Parliament to make a ruling over the matter.

“Sexual harassment is an offence, come and report to us because that is our responsibility to listen and act. If it happens in the house one should immediately rise and report the issue, you should not keep quiet,” said Mr Chokuda.

The four-day workshop’s objectives were to enlighten new members of the forum on what is expected of them in making Parliament a distinct entity in its roles and functions, to clarify the procedures for presentation of motions and rules of debate for better conduct of Parliament and to conscientise members on Parliamentary diplomacy to enhance professionalism.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba also added that the induction process would benefit the female Parliamentarians in learning more about Parliament.

“It is during such induction processes that we will learn and seek clarity on procedures for presentation of motions and rules of debate for better conduct of Parliament business,” she said.

President of the Senate, Hon Marble Chinomona urged the new female Parliamentarians to obtain skills and adopt the right attitudes in order to play their central constitutional roles effectively.

“As members of the parliament, you have central constitutional roles to play, which include making laws, calling the Executive to account, approving budgets, representing the people and making very important decisions on behalf of the entire nation.

“Therefore you need to have certain skills, capabilities and the correct attitudes to fulfil these functions effectively and efficiently,” said Hon Chinomona.

She called for uniformity in the House of Parliament regardless of different political, social and educational backgrounds.

“Since Members of Parliament come from different social, political and educational backgrounds, the need for uniformity in the way the House conducts its business regardless of the diverse interests that you represent,” she said.

Parliamentarians were also briefed on issues such as discipline, etiquette, the constitution, dress code and decorum among others.

