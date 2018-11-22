LATEST : Ncube announces $8 billion budget for 2019

Business Reporter

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube delivered his maiden National Budget Policy Statement, allocating $8.16 billion for the 2019 budget.

The new budget is a two-fold increase from last year’s $4.1 billion.

In unveiling the budget under the theme ‘Austerity for Prosperity’ Minister Ncube said the 2019 and subsequent Budgets, will have to make choices against high demands.

As a result, said Minister Ncube, the 2019 Budget primarily targets macro-economic and fiscal stabilisation and implementation of high impact projects and programmes, which lay a solid foundation for a private sector led growth. “The desired triple ‘S’ growth should also maximise productivity and jobs creation,” he said.

Details to follow

