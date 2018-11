Opposition MPs were today forcibly ejected from Parliament for disrespecting President Mnangagwa. According to the Standing Orders, MPs are supposed to stand on their feet when the President entered the House. Opposition MPs flatly refused to do so and were ejected from the House. The Speaker had no option but to call the police to throw out the ‘rowdy’ MPs after they refused to vacate the House.

Source: Pindula

Like this: Like Loading...